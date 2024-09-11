  • Menu
Minister Durgesh visits Isha Foundation

Minister Durgesh visits Isha Foundation
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography of Andhra Pradesh Kandula Durgesh visited the Isha Foundation in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, and the Nandi Hills tourist areas on Tuesday.

Durgesh praised the spiritual allure and natural beauty of the Isha Foundation and Nandi Hills, noting their strong appeal to tourists seeking both spiritual experiences and scenic landscapes. He observed that visitors from various regions are attracted to the Isha Foundation.

He also highlighted that witnessing the sunrise from Nandi Hills offers a delightful experience for tourists. During his visit, Durgesh examined the efforts of local governments and private sector partnerships in enhancing tourism development and increasing local employment opportunities.

