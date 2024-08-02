Minister exhorts Scouts to become role models

Sambepalli(Annamayya district): On the occasion of World Scout Day, Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy exhorted scout students to develop discipline, patriotism and to become role models for society. Participating in the programme at Sambepalli mandal centre on Thursday, he praised the Scout and Guide movement for its role in shaping world-class citizens and assured his support for the development of scouting and encouraged students to take advantage of the training to become responsible members of society.

The event featured a colourful performance by girl Guides. District Scouts and Guides secretary Madithati Narasimha Reddy, district treasurer Marla Obul Reddy, Assistant State Organising Commissioner Lakshmeekar and others attended the programme.