Minister Farooq distributes pensions in Nandyal

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq, personally took part in the distribution of “NTR Bharosa” social security pensions in Nandyal town on Wednesday. The Minister visited Ward No. 19, Ponnapuram Colony, where he went door-to-door to hand over the monthly pensions to beneficiaries, ensuring that the welfare scheme directly reached the needy at their doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said that the joy reflected in the eyes of the beneficiaries while receiving their pensions was proof of the importance and impact of welfare schemes.

He recalled that it was Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who had taken historic decisions in enhancing pensions, first raising them from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, and later increasing the amount further to Rs 2,000. In contrast, the Minister criticised the previous government for failing to keep its promises, pointing out that although it raised pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs3,000, it did so only in small annual increments of Rs 250, thereby betraying public trust.

Minister Farooq further highlighted that, in line with the promise made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the State government has now increased pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

He said that in addition to this enhancement, every pensioner received an advance payment of Rs 7,000 in the very first month, which included an extra Rs 1,000 for three months.

He assured that pensions would henceforth be delivered on the 1st of every month without delay.

If the 1st happens to fall on a Sunday, pensions will be distributed on the previous day, the 31st of the preceding month, ensuring that beneficiaries never face inconvenience.

The programme in Nandyal saw enthusiastic participation from public representatives, officials, and local residents. Among those present were Nandyal Market Yard Chairman Guntupalli Haribabu, Dudekula Corporation Director Dudekula Dastagiri, Food Corporation Director Viswanath Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, local leaders Venkata Dasu and NMD Fayaz, along with municipal staff, ward secretariat employees, and large numbers of residents from Ponnapuram Colony. The event underscored the government’s commitment to welfare delivery and its promise of timely support to the underprivileged sections of society.