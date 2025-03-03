  • Menu
Minister favours loans to small traders

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the chamber of commerce to take steps to sanction bank loans to the small and petty traders.

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the chamber of commerce to take steps to sanction bank loans to the small and petty traders.

Addressing a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Sunday, on the occasion of felicitation to Indian Chamber of Commerce president Yelchuru Venkateswarulu, he said if the traders have any problems in getting loans, they can bring their problems to the notice of MLAs, and they will try to get loans under various schemes. He said felicitation means responsibility.

Earlier, he lit the lamp and started the programme. MLAs Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, APIDC chairman Degala Prabhakar were among those who participated.

