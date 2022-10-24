Minister for Revenue takes part in JAC meet

Srikakulam: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that neglected North Coastal AP (NCAP) region in the state needs rapid development to overcome poverty and to arrest migrations. He attended a round table meeting organised by the non-political joint action committee (JAC) in Srikakulam on Sunday.

The minister said that experts like Sivarama Krishnan, Dr Rathan Roy, Aromar Ravi, Jagan Shah and K Ravindran made specific recommendations for decentralised development, Visakhapatnam suitability as capital, balanced development of all regions but previous TDP government neglected these recommendations and formed a committee with the party ministers and MPs which is totally illegal and un-constitutional, he added.

JAC chairman, Prof Gunta Tulasi Rao, noted doctor, Daneti Sridhar, APNGO leaders, Ch Purusottam Naidu, H SaiRam, Dr PSuryam, Dr Duvvada Jiviteswara Rao, senior journalist, Nalli Dharma Rao, retired principal, Surangi Mohan Rao, YSRCP leaders, Mamidi Srikanth, A Suri Babu, Chintada Ravi Kumar, revenue employees association leaders, Sanapala Sudha Sagar, Pappala Venugopala Rao, Kancharapu Sriramulu, retired HM, Sannasetti Raja Sekhar, retired officials, Munukoti Satyannarayana, P Maheswara Rao, Vamsadhara SE, Dola Tirumala Rao, senior advocate, M Vinaya Bhushan Rao, CPI (ML-ND) leader, T Prakash and representatives from various associations, unions and organisations attended the meeting.