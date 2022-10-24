Minister for Revenue takes part in JAC meet
Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that neglected North Coastal AP (NCAP) region in the state needs rapid development to overcome poverty and to arrest migrations.
Srikakulam: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that neglected North Coastal AP (NCAP) region in the state needs rapid development to overcome poverty and to arrest migrations. He attended a round table meeting organised by the non-political joint action committee (JAC) in Srikakulam on Sunday.
The minister said that experts like Sivarama Krishnan, Dr Rathan Roy, Aromar Ravi, Jagan Shah and K Ravindran made specific recommendations for decentralised development, Visakhapatnam suitability as capital, balanced development of all regions but previous TDP government neglected these recommendations and formed a committee with the party ministers and MPs which is totally illegal and un-constitutional, he added.
JAC chairman, Prof Gunta Tulasi Rao, noted doctor, Daneti Sridhar, APNGO leaders, Ch Purusottam Naidu, H SaiRam, Dr PSuryam, Dr Duvvada Jiviteswara Rao, senior journalist, Nalli Dharma Rao, retired principal, Surangi Mohan Rao, YSRCP leaders, Mamidi Srikanth, A Suri Babu, Chintada Ravi Kumar, revenue employees association leaders, Sanapala Sudha Sagar, Pappala Venugopala Rao, Kancharapu Sriramulu, retired HM, Sannasetti Raja Sekhar, retired officials, Munukoti Satyannarayana, P Maheswara Rao, Vamsadhara SE, Dola Tirumala Rao, senior advocate, M Vinaya Bhushan Rao, CPI (ML-ND) leader, T Prakash and representatives from various associations, unions and organisations attended the meeting.