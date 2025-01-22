Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar all praise for services of energy employees

Vijayawada: The employees of power utilities work 24/7 extending wonderful service to the people, said minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar while releasing the APSEB Employees Diary-2025 here on Tuesday. Managing director of APGenco K V N Chakradhar Babu released the calendar.

Addressing the employees on the occasion, the minister said that the pay revision commission for the employees of energy was in the final stage and a decision on it would be taken soon in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Hailing the hard work of the employees, the minister said that the APGenco and Transco are not commercial organistions but service organisations. He underscored the necessity of filling up the posts of assistant engineers and linemen in all the districts. He said in spite of the staff shortage, the employees have been working round-the-clock extending wonderful service to the consumers and recalled that that he had personally experienced the hard work they did during the Budameru floods in Vijayawada.

In addition, the employees extended the donation of Rs 10 crore for flood relief to the Chief Minister.

Ravi Kumar pointed out that there has been growth of 6 to 7 per cent in power sector in the state and now the stress is on the renewable energy.

A number of industrialists are coming forward to invest in renewable energy due to the efforts of the chief minister. The power utilities should also strive to generate 7 gigawatts power in the state. Referring to the problems raised by the employees, the minister said that the government would try to solve them.

APGenco managing director Chakradhar Babu said that he was aware how much hard work the electricity engineers put in. The number of engineers would be increased after holding parleys with the chief minister. The role of energy engineers has increased manifold after the energy reforms. Nowadays everyone was discussing on the role of clean energy in the power sector.

APTransco MD Keerthi Chekuri, APSEB employees union leaders Samuel, Naga Prasad, Rama Rao, Gopalakrishna, Sailendra and several engineers and others participated.