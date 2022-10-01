Minister Gudivada Amarnath assures infra for promotion of IT sector

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the required infrastructure will be provided for the development of IT industries in the district.

On Friday, the Minister along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth held a meeting with the representatives of the leading IT company, Infosys.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said transportation, security, healthcare facilities, installation of CC cameras, sanitation and all other necessary infrastructure would be provided for the convenience of employees working at Rushikonda IT Hills. Special attention would be paid to the safety of women employees, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, Infosys vice-president Raghu Boddepalli said a development centre will be set up in Visakhapatnam and the engineering students would be trained from the next year.

Earlier, the IT Minister inaugurated a workshop on the 'Micro Small Medium Enterprises Commercial Development - Product Innovation Technology Development' in Anakapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the establishment of small industries would provide employment to more people at low investment. He announced that a foundation stone for MSME Park and Auto Nagar will be laid in Koduru village of Anakapalli district on October 9.

Amarnath said that measures were being taken for industrial development in Anakapalli district. Further, he said Visakhapatnam is being established as an IT destination. Anakapalli MP B Venkata Satyavathi said the nation would develop only if the youth work hard. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was promoting small industries with an aim to utilise the capabilities of the youth to speed up development.

Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti said the government was determined to develop the MSME sector in the district. He said there was no shortage of human resources in the district and training will be imparted to youth to enable them to secure jobs in industries.