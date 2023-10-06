Minister Jogi terms JSP-TDP alliance ‘a dangerous virus’

Vijayawada: Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said that the poll alliance between Jana Sena Party and TDP will turn out to be a virus causing great loss to people. He said that as Pawan Kalyan failed to draw attention of people after announcing alliance with TDP in Avanigadda meeting, he resorted to false propaganda of possible attack on him at Pedana meeting. But that meeting also proved utter flop, he claimed.

Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the minister said that Pawan Kalyan has to apologise to weavers of Pedana as he foisted piracy case and sent them to jail in the past. Pawan has no moral right to speak on welfare of people and not fit for politics, he said, adding that he was extending support to TDP to contest in 20 seats in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, condemning the allege ‘false propaganda’ of Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani, YSRCP official spokesperson Varudu Kalyani questioned why both of them failed to condemn the remarks of TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana and Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on tourism minister R K Roja. Going back all the way to 1996 change of guard in TDP, she faulted Bhuvaneswari for not opposing Naidu for taking over party leadership from her father NT Rama Rao but now ‘making a hue and cry’ over the arrest of her husband. Kalyani said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority for empowerment of women and provided 50 per cent reservation to them in various nominated posts.