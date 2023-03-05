AP received investments with YS Jagan's initiatives: Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the investors are coming forward for investments in the state with the assurance of industrial policy and initiatives of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is known that the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam has received a huge investments.



Responding to this, Minister Karumuri said that due to the fact that the AP is the second largest coastal area in the country and with the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the industrialists are queuing up for Andhra Pradesh.

He said that favourable conditions in the state are bringing investors towards AP. He said that Rs. 13 lakh crore investment proposals were received in the Visakha Summit.

Karumuri said industrialists like Ambani, Adani, Apache Mittal, JSW, GMR and others have made the agreements. He praised that CM Jagan is laying a golden path for good education as well as employment and jobs for the future generations.