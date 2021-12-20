Minister Kodali Nani lashes out at TDP for misleading people on OTS

Amaravati: Asserting that crop procurement is being done actively across the State, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the government has been purchasing even the discoloured paddy without causing any inconvenience to the farmers and lashed out at opposition TDP leaders for trying to mislead people on the novel initiative One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which will be launched on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said that the government shall purchase every last grain of the paddy and will be procured through RBKs without any hassle to the farmers. He said that all the payments will be made within 21 days of the crop purchase and mentioned that Andhra Pradesh government has been purchasing the crops directly from farmers despite difficulties, while even Centre and neighbouring States are backing off.

Speaking in regard to the OTS scheme, Minister Kodali Nani said that the scheme is an unprecedented initiative by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is aimed to benefit lakhs of poor people in the State by providing them legal rights on their properties.

However, opposition TDP leaders have been misleading the public through malicious propaganda intending to defame the government out of sheer jealousy, he said. The Minister stated that Chandrababu Naidu will never implement such schemes and urged people to make use of it.

Further, the Minister hailed the Electoral Reforms Bill which was passed in the Parliament and said that such a Bill would reduce the number of fake votes, where over 10,000 fake votes have been identified in Kuppam constituency alone.

He said that people like Chandrababu Naidu will face the heat from this Bill. In regard to banks offering loans to the government, he said that all the loans are being given after thorough examination of the financial situation and investments, but not just by looking at the faces of Naidu or the Chief Minister.

The Civil Supplies Minister predicted that TDP chief Naidu will further lose his opposition status in the coming elections.