Minister Kondapalli pats AP Chambers for biz expo

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) for planning to organise the Business Expo on a large scale for promoting the MSMEs and business enterprises in the state from November 29. He said that the Business Expo’s theme, ‘Connect. Build. Grow’ is very apt for entrepreneurs.

AP Chambers on Tuesday organised a curtain-raiser for AP Chambers Business Expo 2024 that will be held here from November 29 to December 1.

Minister Srinivas was the chief guest and the CEO of AP MSME Development Corporation Nandani Salaria was the guest of honour. They released the brochure of the forthcoming Business Expo.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas said that the government wants the state to grow 15 per cent annually. He recalled that AP Chambers submitted a ‘Roadmap for the Rapid Economic Development of AP’ while the government was framing the policies. He said that the incubation centres set up will also act as skill centres for bridging the skill gap faced by industries.

AP MSME Development Corporation CEO Nandani Salaria said that Andhra Pradesh has great potential to grow. The only hassle is the skill gap. With the measures taken by the state government, there will be an improvement in skill availability, she added.

Earlier, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that the importance given to procurement from local MSMEs and incentives for employment generation is commendable. Further, he requested the state government to set up one MSME Facilitation Centre in every district and revamp the District Industries Centres to make them more efficient.

AP Chambers general secretary B Raja Sekhar gave a brief introduction of the Business Expo 2024 which will be attended by more than 150 exhibitors from various sectors. He stated that many MSMEs are facing skills shortage in the core areas like mechanical and electrical engineering and requested the state government to address this issue. Later, the minister and the CEO of AP MSME Development Corporation participated in an interactive session with the members of AP Chambers and answered the questions raised by the members.