Minister launches free tailoring training PROGRAM in Penukonda

Penukonda: Minister Savitha launches free tailoring training and sewing machines for women in Penukonda

BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles Minister Savitha inaugurated a free tailoring training program for women at Vivekananda Junior College in Penukonda. As part of the NDA government’s goal of promoting women’s economic empowerment and self-reliance, the initiative aims to distribute free sewing machines to 1,20,000 women across the state.

Minister Savitha stated that tailoring training centers are being set up in every constituency under the BC Corporation to train economically backward BC women. In Penukonda Mandal alone, seven centers have been established, offering 90 days of free training followed by the distribution of sewing machines. She explained that the NDA government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to the public. “We have increased pensions, are distributing free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme, offering free sand, and implementing the ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ scheme to provide Rs15,000 per child to mothers before schools reopen,” she said.

She also urged the beneficiaries to focus on the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme providing Rs20,000 to farmers. In addition, the minister mentioned efforts under the Swachh Andhra initiative to promote the use of leftover cloth from tailors and handloom workers for making eco-friendly bags. The government will offer subsidies on necessary equipment for this.

Minister Savitha encouraged women to utilize this training to become self-sufficient, promising job opportunities in the garment sector. Plans are underway to establish a pilot project in Penukonda and to transform Penukonda Municipality into a ‘Clean and Green’ model town.

Under the AMRUT-2 scheme, households in the municipality will be provided with tap connections for clean drinking water. She also announced the implementation of central lighting and housing schemes for the poor in the constituency. Government officials and other dignitaries participated in the programs.