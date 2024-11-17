Minister Nara Lokesh Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Nara Rammurthy Naidu

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of his “chinnanna”, Nara Rammoorthi Naidu calling his death a profound tragedy for the family. In an emotional tribute, Lokesh reflected on the special bond he shared with his late uncle and the lasting impact Rammoorthi Naidu had on his life.

With tears in his eyes, Nara Lokesh spoke about his strong emotional connection to Rammoorthi Naidu, recalling how his uncle was a constant source of strength for the family. "The passing of chinnanna has filled my heart with deep grief. The memories of our time together keep flooding my mind, and I offer my heartfelt tributes through the tears in my eyes," Lokesh said, visibly moved.

Lokesh described how, despite his quiet demeanour in recent years, Rammoorthi Naidu had always been a steadfast figure, embodying courage and resilience for his family. "Chinnanna may have been silent in his later years, but to us, he was a symbol of unwavering strength. From today, his memory will live on as an eternal reminder of his courage," Lokesh added.

The Minister also offered prayers for his late uncle's soul, hoping for peace and eternal rest. He urged his family members, including his aunt (pinni) and other relatives, to remain strong in the face of such immense sorrow. "In this time of boundless grief, I pray that my brothers and sisters, as well as my aunt, find the strength to carry on," Lokesh said.

Rammoorthi Naidu’s passing has left a void in the hearts of his family and the community, with many expressing their condolences and honouring his legacy.