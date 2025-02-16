Minister Narayana Emphasizes Health and Waste Management for State Development

Minister Narayana highlighted the crucial link between public health and state development during a recent press conference following the foundation stone laying for park modernization in Kisan Nagar and AC Nagar. He emphasized that a healthy population leads to increased personal income, ultimately benefiting the state's economy.

"We are committed to prioritizing the health of our citizens," Minister Narayana stated. "If the health of the people is good, personal income will rise, which in turn will enhance the state's revenue."

In a progressive move towards sustainable waste management, the Minister announced the establishment of waste energy plants to effectively utilize garbage statewide. The initiative will see the setup of two plants in Rayalaseema, along with additional facilities in Nellore, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry.

"Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a waste-free state within the next two years," he asserted. The Minister further noted that the state is conducting extensive research by studying effective waste management strategies implemented in various countries to shape its approach.

As the government moves forward with these initiatives, the focus remains not only on enhancing public health but also on promoting sustainable practices that can lead to significant economic growth for the state.