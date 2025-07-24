Minister Narayana expresses gratitude to TDP activists

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that he will be ever grateful to the TDP activists who worked hard for his victory in 2024 elections.

The Minister along with his wife P Ramsdevi, distributed Rs 45 lakh to 175 party activists from from Party Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) at his camp office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that in view of extending financial support to the party activists, he had established PWWF by allocating Rs 10 crore every year.

Apart from on extending Rs 45 lakh to 175 party functionaries on Wednesday, he said that he had decided to spend Rs 50 crore under PWWF for the benefit of party activists in coming 5 years.

Related to drinking water issue, Narayana said that the government has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for resolving the issue. Works for supplying water from Sangam Barrage would be completed by December 2025.

Once the project is completed, every house in Nellore city would have pure drinking water through tap connections.

He said that as part of the initiative to strengthening major irrigation canals in Nellore city, it was proposed to starts revetment works of major canals in the city with Rs 50 crore very soon.

Former Nellore Municipal Chairman Tallapaka Anuradha, TDP BC Cell State vice-president D Subba Rao, former ZPTC Vijetha Reddy and others were present.