Minister Narayana inspects Anna Canteen
Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana along with MLA Galla Madhavi, he inspected Anna Canteen to be set up at Chuttugunta and gave suggestions to the officials on Wednesday.
P Narayana said poor people are eagerly waiting for Anna Canteens and added that donors are coming forward to feed the poor. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 1 crore for Anna Canteens. TDP government is implementing the ‘Super Six’ promises one-by-one. He said Naidu will inaugurate Anna Canteen on Thursday.
He said that 100 Anna Canteens will be inaugurated and remaining 99 canteens will be inaugurated on Friday.
He said out of 8 Anna Canteens, 7 Anna Canteens are ready for inauguration. He further said that one day food will be served to the poor in the name of people who donate Rs 1 crore in Anna Canteens across the state. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu accompanied him.