  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Narayana inspects Anna Canteen

Minister Narayana inspects Anna Canteen
x

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana addressing media after inspecting Anna Canteen in Guntur on Wednesday. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, MLA Galla Madhavi are also seen

Highlights

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana along with MLA Galla Madhavi, he inspected Anna Canteen to be set up at Chuttugunta and gave suggestions to the officials on Wednesday.

Guntur : Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana along with MLA Galla Madhavi, he inspected Anna Canteen to be set up at Chuttugunta and gave suggestions to the officials on Wednesday.

P Narayana said poor people are eagerly waiting for Anna Canteens and added that donors are coming forward to feed the poor. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 1 crore for Anna Canteens. TDP government is implementing the ‘Super Six’ promises one-by-one. He said Naidu will inaugurate Anna Canteen on Thursday.

He said that 100 Anna Canteens will be inaugurated and remaining 99 canteens will be inaugurated on Friday.

He said out of 8 Anna Canteens, 7 Anna Canteens are ready for inauguration. He further said that one day food will be served to the poor in the name of people who donate Rs 1 crore in Anna Canteens across the state. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu accompanied him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X