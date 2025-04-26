Minister orders action against six doctors

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered the officials to conduct an inquiry and take disciplinary action against six doctors for dereliction of duties and accepting bribes for issuing disability certificates to the physically challenged.

According to the Medical and Health department officials, Gudivada Government Area Hospital superintendent Dr Indira Devi did not attend duties for some time. But she signed in the attendance register. Based on a complaint, the officials conducted an inquiry. The inquiry report said between January to March last year, she did not attend duty for 23 days, but signed in the register. Her attendance was recorded in the FRS also. During this period, she stayed one day in Machilipatnam, eight days in Tanuku and 13 days in Vizag. She failed to give a proper reply.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to take action against her. He instructed action against the then Krishna District DCHS and then Krishna District DMHO who conducted a nominal inquiry against Indira Devi.

Dr Sudhaiah, who worked in Yemmiganur Government Area Hospital as a civil surgeon, did not attend duties for one year from February 2022 without taking permission from the government.

Dr P Venkata Ramanaiah, who worked in the Nellore Municipal Corporation. neglected collection of Rs 12 crore dues to the municipal corporation. The ACB officials submitted a report against him for dereliction of duty. He did not take any action against 44 hospitals working without any permission. He did not inspect 22 function halls.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Municipal Administration instructed the officials to take action against him.

The doctors allegedly collected bribes of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 for issuing disability certificates to the physically challenged. The ACB inquiry revealed that the doctors issued five false disability certificates. He ordered departmental inquiry on Civil Assistant Surgeon Dr N Rajendra Prasad, Dr T Rammohan Rao, and Dr Swarna Srinivasa Rao.