Minister Parthasarathy comes down against YSRCP leaders

Visakhapatnam: Housing Minister K Parthasarathy pointed out that while Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is maintaining law and order in the state, YSRCP leaders are behaving in a disruptive manner.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Saturday, he alleged that people are fed-up of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party leaders and that’s the reason why the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance won with a thumping majority.

The minister recalled that the people of Andhra Pradesh directly experienced the destruction caused during the YSRCP’s rule and voted for the alliance to get relief from it. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined irrigation projects initiated during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, Parthasarathy criticised, informing that most projects in the state faced a similar situation during the YSRCP’s tenure. Further, the Housing Minister suggested that Jagan and YSRCP leaders should take up a door-to-door campaign in Visakhapatnam and apologise to the people for neglecting the region.

Talking about water woes, the minister said, “Visakhapatnam is experiencing drinking water problems. If Jagan had taken steps to complete the Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam would have received sufficient drinking water.”

By playing a drama in the garb of ‘decentralisation’, the minister stated that the YSRCP government did not handover TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries but looted valuable lands in Visakhapatnam and destroyed the ecosystem of Rushikonda. He hinted that the state government is mulling over utilising Rushikonda buildings for the tourism purpose.

Expressing wonder over the prolonged absence of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly sessions, Parthasarathy questioned how can Jagan be a democrat? “Jagan was accused of changing the definition of democracy and used panchayat funds without the sarpanches’ knowledge,” the minister, accompanied by MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP district president Gandi Babji, stressed.