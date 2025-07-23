Minister pats MCT officials, staff

Tirupati: A team of officials and workers were felicitated following the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) winning national Swachh Survekshan Award.

A meeting was held on Tuesday in Kachapi Auditorium for the celebrations in which Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and other officials were felicitated by district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and MLA Arani Srinivasulu congratulated Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya and the team of officials and workers for winning the national Swachh Survekshan award consecutively.

Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said the credit of winning the award continuously for cleanliness goes to every sanitary worker and their officials working round-the-clock to keep the pilgrim city clean.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, trainee Collector Raghuvamsi, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, RC Munikrishna and corporators were present.