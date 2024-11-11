Live
Minister Payyavula Keshav Announces Initiatives for Sports and Cybercrime Prevention
In the AP budget assembly, Minister Payyavula Keshav outlined several significant initiatives aimed at promoting sports and tackling cybercrimes in the state.
The minister announced that the government will introduce a 3% reservation for athletes in government jobs, a move aimed at encouraging young talent and providing better opportunities for those excelling in sports.
He also highlighted the government's commitment to curbing cybercrimes. As part of this effort, a dedicated Cyber Police Station will be established in each district to handle the growing number of cyber-related offences and ensure stronger law enforcement in the digital space.
