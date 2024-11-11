  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Payyavula Keshav Announces Initiatives for Sports and Cybercrime Prevention

Minister Payyavula Keshav Announces Initiatives for Sports and Cybercrime Prevention
x
Highlights

In the AP budget assembly, Minister Payyavula Keshav outlined several significant initiatives aimed at promoting sports and tackling cybercrimes in the state.

In the AP budget assembly, Minister Payyavula Keshav outlined several significant initiatives aimed at promoting sports and tackling cybercrimes in the state.

The minister announced that the government will introduce a 3% reservation for athletes in government jobs, a move aimed at encouraging young talent and providing better opportunities for those excelling in sports.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to curbing cybercrimes. As part of this effort, a dedicated Cyber Police Station will be established in each district to handle the growing number of cyber-related offences and ensure stronger law enforcement in the digital space.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick