Minister Perni Nani meets Manchu Mohan Babu in Hyderabad, discussed on movie issues

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography minister Perni Nani has met movie star Mohan Babu in Hyderabad on Friday. The minister went to Mohan Babu's house and discussed various issues related to the film industry. Nani explained the details of the Chiranjeevi delegation's meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Mohan Babu.



It is known that film personalities met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy today (February 10). The meeting was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi along with Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, director SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and many other Tollywood celebrities. Speaking to the media after the meeting, they said the good news would come soon.

In this context, Chiranjeevi tweeted about his meeting with CM Jagan. On behalf of the industry, he once again thanked AP CM Jagan on the occasion. "On behalf of everyone in the industry, I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who responded very positively, assuring the industry that he would be supportive in all respects. I hope the industry will officially hear the good news soon. " tweeted Chiranjeevi.

