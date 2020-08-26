Minister Pinipe Viswaroop visits flood-hit areas; assures support to victims

Kakinada: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop has assured that the government will extend full support to the families of those affected by the Godavari floods.



He visited the flood-hit areas accompanied with Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced compensation of Rs 2,000 for each submerged house in the floods, he said.

Viswaroop said the district officials were assessing the damage caused by the floods. The government would decide compensation to fully damaged and partially damaged houses. Six villages including Bandarulanka, Sakurru, Indupalli and Sakurru Gunnepalli were inundated.

He distributed 25 kgs rice, dal to each of the flood-hit families.