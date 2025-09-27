Minister promises probe into mismanagement in SKU

Vijayawada: Educationminister Nara Lokesh announced in the Assembly that a committee will probe alleged irregularities at Sri Krishnadevaraya University between 2019 and 2024. The inquiry will examine computer purchases, misuse of vehicles, recruitment violations, and appointments made without following reservation norms. A report is expected within 100 days, after which strict action will follow.

Responding to questions from MLAs M S Raju and Palle Sindhura Reddy, Lokesh said transparency in higher education is the government’s priority. He also expressed concern over a student’s recent death at Andhra University despite ambulance availability, while condemning student unions for disrupting classes for political reasons. He assured that the government is open to dialogue with student groups and committed to corrective action.

Lokesh said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tasked him with bringing Andhra University into India’s top 100 universities. Stressing the need to fill 3,282 vacant posts across state universities, he announced a 100-day plan to clear legal hurdles and issue recruitment notifications.

Sindhura Reddy raised concerns about unfilled teaching posts, stating that out of 235 sanctioned posts at SK University only 40 are filled, leaving 185 vacant. She pointed out that student admissions dropped drastically from over 4,000 between 2014 and 19 to just 800 now. Across degree colleges in the state, only 34 percent of admissions are being filled. She urged the government to consider regularising nearly 280 staff members who have been working on time-scale and minimum-scale pay for the last 25 years.

M S Raju alleged that universities were misused as party offices under the previous regime, with large-scale corruption and irregular appointments. Palle Sindhoora Reddy highlighted vacancies at SK University and falling admissions, urging regularisation of long-serving staff.