Minister Rajini inaugurates urban primary health centres

Visakhapatnam: The state government mission is to provide better medical services and healthcare to the weaker sections in the state, said District in-charge, Medical Health and Family Welfare Minister Vidadala Rajini. The minister inaugurated four urban primary health centres along with Mayor G Hari Venkat Kumari, MLA M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha here on Monday.

Similarly, the minister laid the foundation stone for the YSR Jagananna housing colonies in Bheemunipatnam constituency. About 16,690 houses will be built at a cost of Rs 263 crore at Thangudibilli village of Anandapuram mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state government was constructing buildings for the health centres through 'Nadu - Nadu' scheme and it had led to a revolutionary change in the health sector. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned the state will be healthy as long as its people are healthy. MLA M Srinivasa Rao said the hospitals in the densely populated area would greatly benefit the poor. VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala and YSRCP leaders were present.