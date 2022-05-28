Minister Roja asks opposition parties to clarify on Ambedkar dist issue

Tirupati: Minister for tourism, culture and youth empowerment RK Roja on Saturday asked the opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties to clarify their stand on whether Ambedkar's name has to be continued for Konaseema district. She said that the opposition without distorting the facts and the recent developments they should disclose their opinions on this.

Addressing the media at Tirupati press club on Saturday, she criticised the TDP that they only demanded Ambedkar's name for Konaseema district and now going back on their demand. Jagan Mohan Reddy government took the decision following the public sentiments. But, the opposition parties, have turned the whole issue for their political gains and resorting to mudslinging on the government.

Roja also demanded the TDP and NTR family that they should thank CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming one district after NT Rama Rao. And they should pass a resolution in Mahanadu thanking the CM. Continuing her tirade against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister criticised that people were laughing at TDP's dirty politics at Mahanadu.

"It was shameful that he who took away the party from NTR along with his entire property, has been showing fake love towards the party founder and garlanding his portraits. I have been waiting to see Chandrababu apologising his father-in-law publicly in Mahanadu for all his misdeeds but that never happened till now", she commented.

Even on NTR's birth anniversary, Naidu did not bother to speak about his greatness and the revolutionary change he brought in politics but has been devoting entire time to scold CM Jagan. Saying that irrespective of party affiliations, caste or other aspects, the welfare schemes are reaching all eligible beneficiaries, she challenged TDP to come to either Kuppam or Kadapa district or Krishna district to enquire it from any TDP worker.