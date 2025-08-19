Minister Sandhya Rani lauds Stree Shakti scheme

Vijayawada: Minister for women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Monday said that the state government’s Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme has emerged as a major relief measure for poor and middle-class families, besides promoting women’s empowerment. She noted that apart from financial savings, the initiative is also helping women pursue education and liveli-hood opportunities with dignity.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said 8,458 out of 11,449 buses across Andhra Pradesh are currently extending the free travel facility. While the government initially allocated Rs162 crore for the scheme, the expenditure has already crossed Rs 1,942 crore.

On average, around 25 lakh are availing the facility across the state per day, enabling monthly savings of Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per family. So far, nearly 2 crore women have benefited across the state, including 4.75 lakh in Kadapa district alone.

Sandhya Rani said the scheme is especially useful for students, college-goers, and working women, calling it “not merely a welfare scheme, but a foundation for women’s self-respect and future security.”

She also pointed to other initiatives such as nutritional and medicalsupport for pregnant women, financial assistance and loans of Rs 3.5–Rs 5 lakh for self-employment, and group loans of up to Rs 20 lakh through MEPMA for women’s self-help groups.

Turning to the political opposition, the minister criticised former chief minister Y S Jagan Mo-han Reddy, accusing him of being envious of the scheme’s popularity. She alleged that he dis-played “hostility towards women,” citing his treatment of family members.

She also faulted his absence from Independence Day events, remarking that “a person who doesn’t respect the national flag brings shame to the country.” Sandhya Rani cautioned that any attempts to derail the scheme would face strong resistance from women across Andhra Pradesh.

She further advised former minister Roja to “exercise restraint” in her remarks.

She said so far, APSRTC has issued 74,000 ID cards to beneficiaries, including villagers, wid-ows, students, and industrial workers, enabling them to travel free of cost.