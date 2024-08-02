Minister Sandhya Rani releases water from Peddagedda

Pachipenta (Parvathipuram):Minister of tribal welfare and women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani released water from Peddagedda reservoir here on Thursday.Addressing a gathering on the occasion, she said the happiness of farmers is important to the state government. An extent of 12,221acre ayacut will be irrigated under the project in Pachipenta, Saluru and Ramabhadrapuram mandals, she said. There was a storage capacity of 0.919 tmc ft in the project and if the farmers use the water judiciously, it would be enough for kharif needs, she added.

Under the Peddagedda reservoir, 6,319.50 acre ayacut in Pachipenta mandal, 2,826 acre in Saluru and 3,076 acre in Ramabhadrapuram mandal, totalling 12,221.50 acres would get benefitted.

An extent of 7,565.50 acre is irrigated with release of 79 cusecs of water from right main canal of Peddagedda reservoir whereas 4,145 acre with 65 cusecs of water from Vegavathi left main canal and 511 acre with 24 cusecs of water from right main canal of Vegavathi are being cultivated.

Superintendent engineerY Rajarajeswari,executive engineer R Appala Naidu and others attended the programme.