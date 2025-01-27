Minister Savita peeved at no midday meal for BC hostel boys

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over no midday meal for the students of Backward Classes hotel at CK Palli in Sri Satya Sai district, Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handloom and Textiles Savitha instructed the officials to immediately serve midday meal to the students. She instructed the District Collector to take action against the hostel welfare officer.

The Minister wanted to know why the midday meal was not served to the hostel boys and warned the officials of severe action if it is repeated. Following the instructions, the officials immediately served food to the students of the Backward Classes hostel.

The District Collector issued orders removing the hostel welfare officer from the post. He also instructed the officials to probe into the incident and submit the report.

Minister Savitha said that the parents were admitting their wards in the hostels believing that the officials would take care of them and it is the responsibility of all to protect them. She expressed zero tolerance in such cases.