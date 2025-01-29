Minister Savitha for cent per cent results in Class 10

Secretariat (Velagpudi): Minister for handloom, textiles, BC and EWS welfare S Savitha appealed to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phoole (MJP) Gurukul School employees to focus on achieving 100 per cent results in the next Class 10 examinations.

The representatives of MJP Gurukul School Employees Association called on the minister appealing to her to find solution to their long-standing problems.

Responding to their submission, the minister assured them that she would strive to solve their problems. She wanted to know whether the syllabus of the Class 10 students was completed along with revision and whether the students were ready to appear for the examination.

She said that the next month is crucial for the students and the teachers must have an idea on the progress of the students by now. Special classes must be conducted for the backward students to prepare them for the examinations. However, the minister advised the teachers not to bring pressure on the students in the name of examinations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu was particular about the education of the students of MJP Gurukul schools, she said. She recalled that all the arrears were cleared to the schools after the NDA government was formed.

She underlined the importance of achieving the best results in the upcoming Class 10 exams. Earlier, the members of the employees association felicitated the minister.