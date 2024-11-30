Minister seeks media support to curb social media evils

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations K Parthasarathy appealed for cooperation of media to curb the social media evils. He said some people, including political parties, are misusing social media to tarnish the image of leaders of the ruling party.

In a get together with media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that the I&PR department launched a campaign against misuse of social media by involving all sections of people. He said similar programmes will be organised in all districts.

The minister said media also should take responsibility to curb the evils of social media by taking up campaign against misuse.

He said that anyone can question the government about the policies and wrongdoings but one should not resort to character assassination using social media.

Stating that the state government is committed to the welfare of media persons, the minister said that media should highlight the welfare and development programmes launched by state government.

Director of information and public relations Himanshu Shukla and others were present.