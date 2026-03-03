Minister slams YSRCP over Rayalaseema lift scheme

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): BC Welfare and Handlooms Minister S Savitha on Monday launched a sharp attack on YSRCP, alleging that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was solely responsible for the stalling of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Penukonda camp office, she termed the YSRCP’s recent round-table meetings on the irrigation issue as ‘mere political drama’. She alleged that the project was initiated dur-ing the previous regime without proper clearances and was stalled in October 2020 following the stay orders of National Green Tribunal. Despite remaining in power for three more years, Jagan failed to take steps to revive the project, she said.

Savitha noted that had YSRCP leaders questioned their own govern-ment at that time, the project might have been completed. Accusing Jagan as ‘betrayed Rayalaseema’, she claimed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is now working tirelessly for the region’s develop-ment.

Highlighting expenditure figures, she said Rs 12,441 crore was spent on Rayalaseema irrigation projects between 2014 and 2019, compared to Rs 2,011 crore during the subsequent five years. The present gov-ernment had prioritised projects such as Handri-Neeva canal and committed to transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture, industrial and tourism hub, she added.

The Minister also criticised YSRCP leaders for allegedly avoiding dis-cussions in the Assembly on public issues.