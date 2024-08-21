Minister stresses need to increase farm yield

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu instructed the officials to encourage the farmers to cultivate in the vacant agricultural lands in Rayalaseema districts and distribute the seeds on 80% subsidy.



He conducted a video conference with the agriculture department officials of the eight Rayalaseema districts from the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday.

He asked the officials to supply seeds according to the requirements of the farmers on subsidy. He stressed the need to increase agricultural yield. Agriculture department officials in the Rayalaseema districts who visited agriculture fields explained the ground level situation to the minister.

Agriculture commissioner S Dilli Rao said out of 15,03,610 hectares of agricultural lands, the farmers started cultivation in 11,24,351 hectares. He directed the officials to encourage the farmers to cultivate short duration crops.

Special chief secretary B Rajasekhar and Agriculture Research Centre director Dr P Satyanarayana were among those who participated in the meeting.