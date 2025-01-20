Minister T.G. Bharat's Remarks at Davos: Backs Nara Lokesh for CM Post

During an interaction at Davos, Andhra Pradesh Minister T.G. Bharat made notable comments regarding the future leadership of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He expressed strong support for Nara Lokesh, stating that Lokesh is the "future of the party" and should take up the mantle of Chief Minister.

Bharat highlighted Lokesh's capabilities and vision for Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing that the younger leader has the potential to drive the party and the state towards progress. His remarks come at a time when the TDP is focusing on strengthening its presence and connecting with the youth.

The minister’s endorsement of Lokesh for the Chief Ministerial post reflects the growing sentiment within the party for a generational shift in leadership. Bharat’s statements have sparked discussions among political circles and party supporters, with many viewing Lokesh as a dynamic leader poised to take the party into the future.

T.G. Bharat's comments at an international platform like Davos underline the party’s confidence in its next-generation leadership and its vision for Andhra Pradesh’s development.