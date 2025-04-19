Live
Minister urges YSRCP leaders to prioritise Nellore city’s development
MA&UD Minister P Narayana has urged party leaders to focus on the development of Nellore city at a meeting with party leaders and division in-charges at his camp office here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister pointed out that the YSR Congress Party lost power in the 2024 elections due to mistakes made and the neglect of development initiatives.
On this occasion, he advised party functionaries to spend at least eight hours a day visiting their respective divisions to identify and address public issues.
He urged the division in-charges to remain among the people in their areas, observe the problems firsthand, and ensure timely solutions.
The minister also emphasized the need to maintain quality standards in ongoing development works across Nellore city.
Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, division in-charge M. Madhu, party leaders Subba Rao, Vijetha, and others were present at the meeting.