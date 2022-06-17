Minister V Rajini upbeat over Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Health and Visakhapatnam in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's intention is to make Visakhapatnam a developed city not only in the state but also in the country.

Speaking at a district review meeting here on Thursday, the minister mentioned that the city is soon going to witness a major change.

Further, the minister said 99.82 per cent of services are being provided to the people through ward secretariats under GVMC.

Earlier, issues of the GVMC, VMRDA, Department of Medical Health, Education, Housing, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, Roads and Buildings and Tourism were reviewed at a meeting held with the concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha was directed to take steps without delay in garbage disposal in GVMC limits and to fill the present vacant posts in the corporation and improve sanitation. The minister directed the GVMC officials to take up repair works of the dug up roads at the earliest. Rajini said the CM was allocating more funds for the health of the people in the state.

VMRDA officials were directed to expedite the distribution of pattas. Also, the minister enquired about YSR Jagananna colonies. Further, Rajini mentioned the possibility of converting the existing hospital at Bheemunipatnam into a 100-bedded hospital.

The minister warned the KGH staff, who resort to sending poor people coming for treatment to private hospitals for tests, would be taken to task. Rajini congratulated the district officials for taking tough measures in banning plastic in Visakhapatnam.

Former Minister M Srinivasa Rao suggested that the beaches in the district should be jointly developed by VMRDA and GVMC.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, MPs MVV Satyanarayan and BV Satyavathi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subhadra, VMRDA Chairperson A Vijayanirmala, and MLAs were present.