Minister Viswaroop keen to win Amalapuram municipality

Rajamahendravaram: Amalapuram municipality which came into existence 72 years ago in the year 1948, going for elections 16th time, which is grade one municipality in the district. Chairperson seat was reserved for general woman category.

As many as 39,994 voters will exercise their franchise in this election, of them male voters are 19,837 and female voters are 20,157. Moreover, the total population in the municipality is 53,231, of them male population is 26,485 and female population is 26,746. The slums in the municipality are 33, in which about 12,800 people are residing.

The municipality is having 30 wards in an area of seven square kilometres. In panchayat elections, YSRCP candidates won majority seats in Konaseema area and with this YSRCP leaders are trying to capture majority seats including chairperson seat. Moreover, Amalapuram is the home turf of Minister for Social Welfare Pinepe Viswaroop and he decided to capture the municipality by hook or by crook, to show his stamina in the town.

Till 1980, municipal chairpersons were elected basing on their own charisma. Later, the chairpersons were elected on party-basis. So far as many as 18 chairpersons and 15 special officers ruled the municipality. Till date, BC and SC candidates were elected as chairperson twice and the remaining period OC candidates elected as chairperson.

Between 2014 and 2019 four persons worked as chairperson and in the year 1985 three persons worked as chairperson. The first chairman of the municipality was Kudipudi Suryanarayana. Meanwhile, TDP and YSRCP are taking this election as prestigious issue.