Ministers accord warm welcome to CM YS Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived at Visakhapatnam airport on Monday.

As a part of his tour to Srikakulam district to launch the third phase of Amma Vodi flagship scheme, the Chief Minister arrived in Visakhapatnam airport before heading to Srikakulam.

The CM was received by Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, commissioner of police Ch. Srikanth, MP BV Satyavathi, MLCs Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Varudhu Kalyani and MLAs, among others.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, municipal commissioner G Lakshmisha, at airport. A representation was given to the Chief Minister to allot land for the Yadava community building. Responding to it, the Chief Minister instructed the district collector to look into the representation.

Later, the Chief Minister left for Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam airport. Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana, chairmen from various corporations, among others, bid farewell to the CM.