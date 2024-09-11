Ministers assure justice to every farmer who suffered crop loss

Nandyal: Ministers for Law and Justice and Roads and Buildings NMD Farooq and BC Janardhan Reddy have said that every farmer who had incurred crop damage due to heavy rains would be rendered justice.

The details of crop damage caused due to incessant rains would be taken to the notice of the State government. The two Ministers addressed a press conference at the Collectorate’s centenary hall in Nandyal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers said that due to the recent heavy rains, damages have been reported for crops, houses and roads. There has also been livestock loss. A detailed report after enumeration of the loss would be sent to the State government. The Ministers expressed concern over the huge damage caused to crops, houses and other assets in 86 villages across the district. They assured every farmer who had incurred crop loss would be compensated.

Crops worth Rs 42 crore cultivated in a land of 58 hectares have been damaged. Apart from the crops, 25 houses were totally damaged and 230 partially damaged. Roads spread over 206 kilometres, 145 electric poles and 33 kitchen sheds were also damaged.

District Collector G Raja Kumari said that incessant rains lashed the district from August 31 and 86 villages in 22 mandals were badly affected. She pointed out that registration was so far completed for 90 per cent of the crops. Crop insurance would be applicable to the crops damaged to an extent of over 33 per cent.