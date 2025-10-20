Ministers condole Lakshmi Naidu family

Nellore: Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister V Anita and Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Sunday condoled the family members of Tirumalashetty Lakshmi Naidu, who was recently murdered at Darakanipadu village of Gudluru mandal. They assured Sujatha, widow of Lakshmi Naidu, and his parents, that the government will extend support the deceased family in every way.

CM Naidu, over phone, condoled the deceased family members.

Later speaking to the media, the Ministers said that financial transactions led to the murder of Lakshmi Naidu, but not politically motivated.

Home Minister Anita appealed not to politicalise the issue as it is purely related to financial transactions. She said the accused in this murder case were already arrested, while Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that a detailed report will be submitted to the CM over the issue.