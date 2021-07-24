Ministers inaugurate Dr YSR Agri Testing Lab, roads in Kavali

Nellore: Ministers Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy participated in a slew of programmes organised by MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy and Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu in Kavali constituency on Saturday.

They, initially, inaugurated Dr YSR Agri Testing Lab, Aqua Lab, Veterinary Lab at the MPDO's office in the town constructed with around Rs 1 crore. Later they inaugurated the side drains in Amudaladinne village constructed with Rs 12 lakh and participated in Jagananna Pacha Thoranam by planting saplings.

Minister Anil Kumar observed the progress of development works in Tallapalem village in Kavali mandal and inaugurated the Gram Sachivalayam building constructed with Rs 40 lakh. Minister Goutham Reddy laid foundation for the road proposed between Lakshmipuram and Nellore border via Tummalapenta, Pedapattapupalem, Timmapuram, Nandemma Puram to be laid with Rs 9.42 crore under PMGSY.

Minister Goutham Reddy also launched the pylon of Jala Jeevan Mission of the RWS scheme planned to provide safe drinking water for 240 villages in Kavali, Alluru, Bogole and Dagadarthi Mandals. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture Siva Narayana, Kavali RDO MK Senna Naik, former MLA B Mastan Rao and others were present.