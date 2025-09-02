Live
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
Ministers inspect GMR ground ahead of CM Naidu’s visit
Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur, the Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, District In-charge Minister and Minister for Industries and Food Processing TG Bharat, Minister for BC Welfare and Handloom Textiles Savita, Government Whip and Rayadurgam MLA Kaluva Srinivasulu, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri, Kalyanadurgam MLA Amilineni Surendrababu, Madakasiri MLA MS Raju, Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad, and others inspected the site at GMR Ground and took stock of arrangements made for Naidu’s visit.