Ministers inspect GMR ground ahead of CM Naidu’s visit

Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur, the Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, District In-charge Minister and Minister for Industries and Food Processing TG Bharat, Minister for BC Welfare and Handloom Textiles Savita, Government Whip and Rayadurgam MLA Kaluva Srinivasulu, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri, Kalyanadurgam MLA Amilineni Surendrababu, Madakasiri MLA MS Raju, Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad, and others inspected the site at GMR Ground and took stock of arrangements made for Naidu’s visit.