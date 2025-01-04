Ministers laud student for taking up plantation drive

Anantapur: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy separately congratulated Sunkara Navani, a student of Anantapur Kendriya Vidyalaya, for organising ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme, at young age.

The duo met the girl at State Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday. They assured that the State government will provide support and cooperation for organising such programmes.

Navani said that she was inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s call for forest conservation, and planting saplings to increase greenery in Anantapur district. So far, she had planted 45 saplings in government offices and distributed about 1,000 saplings to the public. Navani requested Minister Janardhan Reddy to take appropriate steps not to fell trees while laying roads in the State.