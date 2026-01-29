Ministers launch Elite Cricket League Season 2 jersey

Vijayawada: The jersey of the Elite Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 was formally launched by minister for transport and youth services abd sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, MSMEs minister Kondapalli Srinivas, labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash and television actor Prabhakar at a grand event held at a hotel on Bandar Road here on Wednesday. Also, they unveiled the ECL Season 2 Trophy on the occasion.

The ECL Season is to be organised in Visakhapatnam in March under the aegis of the Chamala Foundation. Jerseys of six participating teams — Andhra Political Kings, Tollywood Thunders, Bullithera Rangers, Media Masters, Siri Info Missiles, and Police Lions — were unveiled during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, sports minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed happiness over the launch of ECL Season 2 in the state and said the league, aligning with the government’s prestigious P4 initiative, was inspiring. He highlighted the government’s focus on welfare and development programmes over the last 18 months. He said ECL’s association with P4 reflected its commitment to supporting the underprivileged.

Minister Srinivas said the first season of ECL was successfully conducted for soldiers’ welfare and expressed hope that the league would expand across the country. He added that the Political Team would also participate this season and was confident of winning the trophy.

Minister Subhash praised the league for using cricket as a platform for welfare activities. He lauded the initiative of organising a cricket tournament for the welfare of soldiers and the families of martyrs, calling it a commendable and socially responsible effort. He said sports events linked with charitable causes inspire society and strengthen collective responsibility.

Chamala Foundation chairman Chamala Uday Chander Reddy said the first season, held in Hyderabad, was a grand success and that Season 2 would be organised on a larger scale in Visakhapatnam. He stated that proceeds from the tournament would be utilised for the welfare of soldiers and “Bangaru Kutumbalu”.

Chamala Foundation vice-chairman Bhanu Chander Reddy, directors Ravindar Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Tarun, and media representatives were present.