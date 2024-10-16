Ministers offer silk robes to Goddess

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of Sirimanu Utsav, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family members offered silk robes to Goddess and minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas and minister for tribal welfare G Sandhya Rani also offered silk robes on behalf of state government and prayed the Goddess. Later, Srinivas said that it was his fortune to serve the Goddess and he had prayed for prosperity and wellbeing of the people. MPs Kalisetti Appala Naidu, M Sribharat, MLA Raghurama Krishna Raju, fire services DG Madireddi Pratap and family members of Ananda Gajapathi Raju also had darshan of the Goddess.

After the conclusion of festivities, district collector BR Ambedkar said that they conducted the festival in a peaceful manner and people too enjoyed the several programmes organised at 12 venues in the city. He said that the entire district administration has been working for the festival for the past one month and finally their efforts yielded good results as the devotees in huge number took part in the festivities.