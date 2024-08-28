Minor Earthquake jolts Ichhapuram in the wee hours on Wednesday

A minor earthquake created panic on the surrounding areas of Ichhapuram early this morning at approximately 3:45 AM. The quake, which lasted for about two seconds, left the people in a state of confusion and fear.

In the immediate aftermath, people rushed into the streets, still disoriented and trying to comprehend the sudden jolt. The eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene as locals gathered to discuss the event, expressing relief that the earthquake was not more severe. The residents voiced concerns that if the tremor had been stronger, the situation could have been much worse.

Authorities are assessing the impact of the earthquake, urging residents to stay alert and report any damage.