Live
- Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- HDK visits BHEL- Electronics Division
- CCB waited for half an hour in front of central prison before the raid
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Submission of documents to be made in SROs
- Govt hospital doctors no less than private hospital doctors: CM
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Cooperation of rly officials sought for completion of pending works
Just In
Minor Earthquake jolts Ichhapuram in the wee hours on Wednesday
Highlights
A minor earthquake created panic on the surrounding areas of Ichhapuram early this morning at approximately 3:45 AM.
A minor earthquake created panic on the surrounding areas of Ichhapuram early this morning at approximately 3:45 AM. The quake, which lasted for about two seconds, left the people in a state of confusion and fear.
In the immediate aftermath, people rushed into the streets, still disoriented and trying to comprehend the sudden jolt. The eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene as locals gathered to discuss the event, expressing relief that the earthquake was not more severe. The residents voiced concerns that if the tremor had been stronger, the situation could have been much worse.
Authorities are assessing the impact of the earthquake, urging residents to stay alert and report any damage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS