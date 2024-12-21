Minor Earthquake Tremors Felt in Prakasam District

Residents of Mundlamuru mandal experienced minor earthquake tremors today, prompting an immediate response from the community. The tremors, reported in areas including Shankarapuram, Polavaram, Pasupugallu, Vempadu, Marella, and East Kambhampadu, caused students at Mundlamuru school to evacuate swiftly, while employees at nearby government offices also exited their buildings in concern.

The seismic activity was not limited to Mundlamuru, as tremors were also felt in Tallur mandal. Villagers in Tallur, Gangavaram, Ramabhadrapuram, and surrounding areas reported a brief shaking that lasted approximately two seconds.

Fortunately, no significant damage or injuries have been reported at this time. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urging residents to remain cautious. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.