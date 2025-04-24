Minority leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Nandyal: Leaders from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian minority communities have strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack that occurred on Tuesday in the Pahalgam region of Jammu & Kashmir, which targeted innocent tourists.

Addressing the media in Nandyal on Wednesday, Aakumalla Raheem, Chairman of the Al Maadad Foundation, described the attack as inhuman and barbaric. He stated that the terrorists reportedly identified victims by quoting verses from the Quran before targeting non-Muslim civilians—an act he denounced as fanatical and extremist. Raheem emphasized that such actions have no place in Islam and only serve to tarnish the religion’s image. He demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice with the strictest punishment.

Pastor Ben Hin Putikela, leader of the Swetcha Aikyata Pastors Association, also condemned the violence, stating that terrorism and religious extremism pose serious threats to national unity. He stressed that true faith does not breed hatred and urged.