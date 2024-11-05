MIR Alpha Spectral Lab inaugurated

Guntur: Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture B Rajasekhar and Executive Vice-Chairman of State-owned Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) T Vijay Kumar inaugurated the MIR Alpha Spectral Laboratory jointly set up RySS and Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL), in collaboration with KfW at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at LAM in Guntur district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, T Vijay Kumar said that this lab will benefit not only Andhra Pradesh but also extend support to 12 other states and potentially other countries. “It will contribute to global knowledge by supporting both research and practical recommendations for farmers. Through this lab, various soil samples can be analysed, and research can be conducted,” he said.

RySS is collaborating with the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF) on a research project called the Land Degradation Surveillance Framework (LDSF) as part of the organisation’s ongoing research.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Director Samuel Anand, Advisor Integration M Muralidhar, Senior Thematic Lead Dr Zakir Hussain, Senior Consultant Varaprasad, Senior Lab Technician Bel Kauma from Nairobi, Senior Consultant Dr Rahman, Dr Sarvi and others were present.