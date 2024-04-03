Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach

Visakhapatnam: A team of six missing fishermen, who went hunting from Visakhapatnam Harbour, were rescued in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The six fishermen reached Appikonda beach safely.

With the coordination of officials from the Coast Guard and Indian Navy, JD Fisheries, District Collector and Police Commissioner, the fishermen were brought safely to the shore by 3 am on Wednesday.

According to the fishermen, the boat overturned due to tidal waves in the sea.

As a result, the boat was damaged, while six fishermen remained on top of the boat waiting for help for hours.

They heaved a sigh of relief as all of them have been rescued.