Live
- Puttaparthi: People advised to take necessary precautions
- Odisha: BJD appoints Chandra Sekhar Sahu as chairman of manifesto committee
- Surekha ready to face KTR legally
- Ajit Pawar not complying with court's direction on ‘clock’ symbol: Sharad Pawar tells SC
- Country needs Congress to check BJP
- Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held ahead of Ugadi
- Devotional singer Santilata passes away
- Sale of shawls, bouquets increases significantly in Nellore district
- Cong names 8 LS, 47 Assembly candidates
- Kadapa: Postal ballot facility for staff of 33 emergency service depts
Just In
Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A team of six missing fishermen, who went hunting from Visakhapatnam Harbour, were rescued in the wee hours of Wednesday.The six...
Visakhapatnam: A team of six missing fishermen, who went hunting from Visakhapatnam Harbour, were rescued in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The six fishermen reached Appikonda beach safely.
With the coordination of officials from the Coast Guard and Indian Navy, JD Fisheries, District Collector and Police Commissioner, the fishermen were brought safely to the shore by 3 am on Wednesday.
According to the fishermen, the boat overturned due to tidal waves in the sea.
As a result, the boat was damaged, while six fishermen remained on top of the boat waiting for help for hours.
They heaved a sigh of relief as all of them have been rescued.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS