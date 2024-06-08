Missing of key files in SIT office suspected

Vijayawada : Speculation mounting over missing of important files from CID SIT office at Mangalagiri. Sources said files relating to skill development corporation case in which N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the past were missing. Some TDP leaders also filed police complaint in this regard.

The TDP leaders also complained to Governor on alleged burning of files of Heritage company by staff of SIT office violating model code of conduct.

As per the orders of the Governor, the police seized the SIT office on Thursday. The SIT played key role in arresting Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case and the CID officials interrogated him at SIT office. The rumours on missing of key files from SIT office at the time of change of government led to controversy. The Governor also directed the officials to protect the key documents in various departments.

Meanwhile, police also seized the AP Fibernet office in Vijayawada after sending the staff out. DGP Harishkumar Gupta also issued orders asking SIT officer K Raghurami Reddy to report in DGP office immediately. It is alleged that the seized the SIT office following allegations on irregularities in several departments and officials trying to destroy key files.